MÄLUMÄNG | 10 küsimust Eminemist

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. A company backed by Eminem’s former producers hopes to offer a public stake in his music. Royalty Flow is planning on an IPO to raise up to $50 million and offer an investment opportunity in royalties on Eminem’s catalog from 1999 to 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Foto: Evan Agostini